NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. - From Sept. 3 to Dec. 17, Wheeler Library in North Stonington invites community members to Family Storytime on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. Family Storytime is for children under five and their grown-ups. Little ones and grown-ups will learn to love reading together as they listen to stories and sing songs and nursery rhymes. This gentle storytime is a special activity for children and their caregivers to share together. Family storytime meets downstairs in the Little Lions’ Den unless otherwise noted. Weather policy: If North Stonington Public Schools are cancelled, Family Storytime is cancelled. No registration is necessary. Storytime is free and open to the public.

