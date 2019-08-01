GROTON, Conn. - The Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC) hours of operation are from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday and they can be reached at (860) 694-3383. E-mail is ffscnewlondon@navy.mil. Find them on Facebook at Fleet and Family Support Center New London.
Call the Center for a complete list of weekly classes and to register for classes. The Center is currently taking registration for the following free programs.
Anger Management Group – Aug. 7, 14, 21, and 28 from 2 to 4 p.m. Call (860) 694-4849 for more information. Pre-screening is required.
CDO Brief for FAP – Aug. 6 from 1 to 1:30 p.m. in FFSC Room 160. Call (860) 694-4875 for more information. Registration is mandatory.
CFS Forum – Aug. 6 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. in the FFSC Main Classroom. Call (860) 694-2233 for more information. Registration is mandatory.
Changing Unhealthy Relationship Group – Aug. 6, 13, 20, and 27 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Call (860) 694-3068 for more information. Registration is mandatory.
Divorce and Children – Aug. 8, 15, 22, and 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in FFSC Room B-48. Call (860) 694-2792 for more information. Registration is mandatory.
Family Care Plan Planning Aug. 8 from 10 a.m. to noon in the FFSC Main Classroom. Call (860) 694-3383 for more information. Registration is mandatory.
FAP Training (Annual Requirement) for Senior Advisors – Aug. 7 from 9 to 11 a.m. in the FFSC Main Classroom. Call (860) 694-4875 for more information. Registration is mandatory.
Individual Deployment Seminar (IDSS) – Aug. 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the FFSC Main Classroom. Call (860) 694-3383 for more information. Registration is mandatory.
T-GPS for Separating Services Members – Aug. 5 to 9 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Building 83, Room 102. call (860) 694-3383 for more information. CCC must register service members.
TSP Information Seminar – Aug. 8 from 2 to 4 p.m. in the FFSC Main Classroom. Call (860) 694-3383 for more information. Registration is mandatory.
Call (860) 694-3381 (unless otherwise noted) for information or to schedule an appointment for the following:
• FAP/SAPR Command Leadership Training
• SAPR Commander’s Toolkit Brief (860) 694-2233
• Individual, Couple and Family Counseling (1-800-372-5463, Option #1)
• Blended Families/ General parenting (860) 694-2792
• IA Brief
• PCS Workshop (860) 694-2792
• Relocation with Kids Workshop (860) 694-2792
• Resume Writing/ Interviewing Skills (860) 694-2792
• Exceptional Family Member Program Assistance (EFMP) (Walk-in)
• Free FICO Score & Credit Report (Walk-in)
• Exceptional Family Member Program Assistance (Walk-in)
• 10 Steps to Federal Job Search
• Retired Activities Office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon, and in addition have extended hours Tuesday and Thursday from noon to 3 p.m. as well. For information, call (860) 694-3284.