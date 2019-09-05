GROTON, Conn. - The Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC) hours of operation are from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday and they can be reached at (860) 694-3383. E-mail is ffscnewlondon@navy.mil. Find them on Facebook at Fleet and Family Support Center New London.
Call the Center for a complete list of weekly classes and to register for classes. The Center is currently taking registration for the following free programs.
Anger Management Group – Sept. 11, 18, and 25 from 2 to 4 p.m. Call (860) 694-4849 for more information. Pre-screening is required.
Changing Unhealthy Relationship Group – Sept. 10, 17, and 24 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Call (860) 694-3068 for more information.
Divorce and Children – Sept. 12, 19, and 26 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in FFSC Room B-48. Call (860) 694-2792 for more information. Registration is mandatory.
Parenting Class – Sept. 10, 17, and 24 from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Call (860) 694-2792 For more information. Registration is mandatory.
SAPR Victim Advocate Training – Sept. 9 through 13 from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the FFSC Main Classroom. Call (860) 694-3383 for more information.
TGPS for Separating Service Members – Sept. 9 through 13 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in FFSC, Room 102. CCC’s call (860) 694-3383 to register the Service Member. Registration is mandatory.
Call (860) 694-3381 (unless otherwise noted) for information or to schedule an appointment for the following:
• FAP/SAPR Command Leadership Training
• SAPR Commander’s Toolkit Brief (860) 694-2233
• Individual, Couple and Family Counseling (1-800-372-5463, Option #1)
• Blended Families/ General parenting (860) 694-2792
• IA Brief
• PCS Workshop (860) 694-2792
• Relocation with Kids Workshop (860) 694-2792
• Resume Writing/ Interviewing Skills (860) 694-2792
• Exceptional Family Member Program Assistance (EFMP) (Walk-in)
• Free FICO Score & Credit Report (Walk-in)
• Exceptional Family Member Program Assistance (Walk-in)
• 10 Steps to Federal Job Search
• FAP/SAPR Command Leadership Training
• Individual, Couple and Family Counseling (1-800-372-5463, Option #1)
• SAPR Refresher Training (860) 694-2233
• SAPR POC Training (860) 694-2233
• Relocation with Kids Workshop
• PCS Workshop
• Blended Families/Systematic Training for Effective Parenting
• Retired Activities Office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon, and in addition have extended hours Tuesday and Thursday from noon to 3 p.m. as well. For information, call (860) 694-3284.