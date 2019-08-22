GROTON, Conn. - The Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC) hours of operation are from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday and they can be reached at (860) 694-3383. E-mail is ffscnewlondon@navy.mil. Find them on Facebook at Fleet and Family Support Center New London.

Call the Center for a complete list of weekly classes and to register for classes. The Center is currently taking registration for the following free programs.

Anger Management Group – Aug. 28 from 2 to 4 p.m. Call (860) 694-4849 for more information. Pre-screening is required.

Car Buying Seminar – Aug. 30 from 2 to 4 p.m. in the FFSC Main Classroom. Call (860) 694-3383 for more information. Registration is mandatory.

Changing Unhealthy Relationship Group – Aug. 27 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Call (860) 694-3068 for more information. Registration is mandatory.

Command Sponsor Training – Aug. 26 from 1 to 3 p.m. in FFSC Room B-48. Call (860) 694-3383 for more information. Registration is mandatory.

Divorce and Children – Aug. 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in FFSC Room B-48. Call (860) 694-2792 for more information. Registration is mandatory.

Family Care Plan Coordinator – Aug. 27 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. in the FFSC Main Classroom. Call (860) 694-3383 to register. Registration is mandatory.

MBTI (Myers Briggs Type Indicator) Workshop – Aug. 28 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the FFSC Main Classroom. Call (860) 694-3383 for more information. Registration is mandatory.

PCS Workshop – Aug. 26 from 9 to 11 a.m. in FFSC Room B-48. Call (860) 694-3383 for more information. Registration is mandatory.

TGPS Entrepreneurial Track (2 Day Class) – Aug. 28 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Aug. 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in FFSC Room 102. Call (860) 694-3383 for more information. Registration is mandatory.

Transition GPS CAPSTONE Event - Aug. 27 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (by appointment only) in FFSC Room 102. CCC’s call (860) 694-3383 to register the service member.

Call (860) 694-3381 (unless otherwise noted) for information or to schedule an appointment for the following:

• FAP/SAPR Command Leadership Training

• SAPR Commander’s Toolkit Brief (860) 694-2233

• Individual, Couple and Family Counseling (1-800-372-5463, Option #1)

• Blended Families/ General parenting (860) 694-2792

• IA Brief

• PCS Workshop (860) 694-2792

• Relocation with Kids Workshop (860) 694-2792

• Resume Writing/ Interviewing Skills (860) 694-2792

• Exceptional Family Member Program Assistance (EFMP) (Walk-in)

• Free FICO Score & Credit Report (Walk-in)

• Exceptional Family Member Program Assistance (Walk-in)

• 10 Steps to Federal Job Search

• FAP/SAPR Command Leadership Training

• Individual, Couple and Family Counseling (1-800-372-5463, Option #1)

• SAPR Refresher Training (860) 694-2233

• SAPR POC Training (860) 694-2233

• Relocation with Kids Workshop

• PCS Workshop

• Blended Families/Systematic Training for Effective Parenting

• Retired Activities Office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon, and in addition have extended hours Tuesday and Thursday from noon to 3 p.m. as well. For information, call (860) 694-3284.

Connecticut Media Group