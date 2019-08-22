USS San Juan holds change of command

Cmdr. Douglas Sattler (left) relieves Cmdr. Ravi Desai during a change of command ceremony for the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS San Juan (SSN 751) aboard the historic ship USS Nautilus (SSN 571) at Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Aug. 16. Capt. David Youtt (center), commander of Submarine Squadron 12, presided over the time-honored naval tradition of the ceremony.