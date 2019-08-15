SOUTHEASTERN, Conn. – The Thames Valley Council for Community Action RSVP Coffeehouses invite veterans - both men and women of any age to meet, socialize, communicate and receive information regarding veterans benefits and services through state and federal agencies. There are coffeehouses in Groton, Mystic, Norwich, Pawcatuck, New London, and Willimantic. Please note that the Norwich, Pawcatuck, and Mystic coffeehouses are closed in August. For more information, contact Gina King at (860) 425-6617.
Groton
Meetings take place on the third Friday of the month from 9 to 11 a.m. at Groton Human Services, 2 Fort Hill Rd. in Groton.
New London
Meetings take place on the first Friday of the month from 9 to 11 a.m. at the New London Senior Citizens Center, 120 Broad Street in New London.
Willimantic
Meetings take place every Wednesday from 9 to 11 a.m. at The Salvation Army, 316 Pleasant St. in Willimantic.
Mystic
Meetings take place the first and third Thursdays of the month from 9 to 11 a.m. at Masonicare Mystic, 45 Clara Dr. in Mystic. (Closed August)
Norwich
Meetings take place every Wednesday from 9 to 11 a.m. at United Congregational Church, 87 Broadway in Norwich. (Closed August)
Pawcatuck
Meetings take place on the second and fourth Thursdays from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center, 27 Chase St. in Pawcatuck. (Closed August)