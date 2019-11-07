WASHINGTON - Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) just made it easier for Navy spouses to learn all they need to navigate their way through the Navy in the palm of their hand.
The Navy Family eLearning was released on Tuesday, Oct 1, through the CNIC Learning Management System (LMS). The CNIC LMS is in support of the Navy Family Framework 2.0 (NFF).
The framework speaks to the diversity of Navy families and addresses how the Navy can best enable families to support the mission and see themselves as part of its strength, making a positive contribution.
Prior to the release of Navy Family eLearning the Navy Family Framework Governance Board met at CNIC headquarters Sept 23. The Fleet and Family Support Program updated the board on the Spouse eLearning Continuum, accessible through the CNIC Learning Management System called the Navy Family Portal.
“The Navy Family portal contains Navy Family Handbook, Navy Spouse Library, New Spouse Orientation, and Live Well Resiliency Webinars,” said Shauna Turner, Director of Navy Family Programs. “eSolution was designed with the Navy family in mind, to include parents, friends, siblings and partners.”
Turner went on to discuss that there is no one size fits all for the delivery of the information.
“The eSolution (Navy Family eLearning) contains delivery components which appeal to all generations of the Navy family,” she said. “The components of the eSolution were developed specifically with mobile devices in mind since our metrics tell us that Navy families are increasing accessing information in this manner.”
Navy Family eLearning offers the following:
The Navy Family eHandbook, an Interactive Electronic Magazine that provides information to all members of a Navy family to include Sailors, Spouses, Parents, Siblings, Partners and Friends.
The Navy Spouse eLibrary is a one-stop shop with information for various stages of the military lifecycle organized according to topical areas such as financial management, employment, parenting, relocation, deployment, transition, and wellness.
The New Spouse Orientation assists and integrates new spouses into the Navy family through the lens of a company’s new employee orientation. The program’s objectives are to provide the tools and resources to spouses so they feel equipped to handle the challenges of a Navy lifestyle. This supports the Navy Family Framework by increasing the amount of Navy spouse training available, which helps Navy families feel more informed and better connected. The format is a self-paced online course available 24-7 on multiple devices.
The Live Well Resiliency Webinars bring the classroom to spouses! members of the military family can connect with service members and families from around the globe in the comfort of their home, office or location of your choice. Online webinars are approximately one hour in length and provide tips, tools, and resources to support the Navy lifestyle.
Also, OPNAV N17 briefed the working group on the MyNavy Family App, Spouse Licensure Reimbursement, and the MyPCS App. Navy Housing and USAA Educational Foundation (USAAEF) briefed the status on Navy Housing and financial services video platforms, respectively.
For access go to learning.zeiders.com and create an account. If you would just like to access the Navy Family eHandbook, simply click on the Family Login button.