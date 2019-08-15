GROTON, Conn. - Naval Submarine Base New London’s Child and Youth program is encouraging military families to use the DOD contracted resource “Sittercity” to support their Child Development Center (CDC) hourly-childcare needs during a brief August and early September pause in service.
“Sittercity membership is funded by DoD and is a great resource as it’s available to military families at no cost,” said Cathy Terrall, Director of Child and Youth programs.
The Sittercity Military Program helps military families find babysitters, part-time and full-time nannies, last minute care providers, pet sitters, and housekeepers. More information is available at http://www.sittercity.com/dod.
The CDC is honoring current hourly-childcare reservations made through September 7, but because of traditional staff turnover and leave during the August timeframe, will not be able to take any new reservations through September 9.
“As always, we appreciate the patience and understanding of our Navy Team New London and military families,” said Terrall.
Beginning September 9, the CDC will be able to support anticipated new and existing hourly childcare needs.
The hourly childcare needs supported by SUBASE’s School Age Care (SAC) program are not impacted.
Military families with questions may contact the CDC at (860) 448-6838.