GROTON, Conn. – The Groton Public Library will host Job Seekers workshops in September. For more information, or to register for a workshop, call (860) 441-6750 or visit the online calendar at tinyurl.com/yat4kj3a.
Job Club
Looking for work? Join the club! Ask our staff for advice on everything related to the job search, including job applications, resumes, cover letters, and interview skills, Mondays from noon to 2 p.m., and evenings by appointment. Need one-on-one help from our instructor? Schedule your free, 20-minute session today.
Resumes: Basics and Beyond
This class, Sept. 11 at 6 p.m., will teach you how to craft a standout resume. We will discuss what information to include and how to format in a way that highlights your skills. Learn about best practices for creating and storing your resume with Google Drive. Space is limited, and registration is required.
How to write cover letters
This class, Sept. 26 at 6 p.m., will discuss what makes an eye-catching cover letter, from content to formatting. Space is limited, and registration is required.