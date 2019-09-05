GROTON, Conn. — Check out the Groton Public Library’s events for teens entering grades 6-12. Join us for crafts, movies, and more! For more information, call (860) 441-6750.
Queer Lit
Join us at the Groton Public Library for a teen book club that celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community, Sept. 12 at 6 p.m. Teens in grades 6-12 are invited to take part in the conversation as we read books by and about queer people. We will be discussing “Let’s Talk About Love” by Claire Kann. Copies of next month’s book selection will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. This event is hosted in partnership with OutCT of New London County.
Back to School Crafts & Celebration
Kick off the new school year with cool new locker decorations and a celebration of the year to come, Sept. 13 at 3:30 p.m. Bring your binders and books to the Groton Public Library to make custom decorations for your school supplies. This program will also include our first Community Conversation of the school year.
Half Day Matinee
Spend your half day, Sept. 17 at 3 p.m., at the Groton Public Library with an interactive movie! Grab a script and follow along for a new movie experience. Movies are rated PG-13. All supplies will be provided.