NIANTIC, Conn. - On May 16, the Thames West Auxiliary of Child and Family Agency of Southeastern Connecticut and the East Lyme Parks & Recreation Department will co-sponsor their 13th annual Touch A Truck. This family event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at McCook Point Park in Niantic, with a rain date of May 17.
Touch A Truck Is for one and all, big and small. Spend some time with us. Have yourselves a ball.
Fire engines, food, and face painting - there is no better way to spend a day with your favorite children! This year, we will be celebrating Armed Forces Day (May 16) with an emphasis on vehicles from the National Guard, Naval Submarine Base New London, and U.S. Coast Guard. In addition, music performances in the Band Pavilion will feature patriotic music. The main event is, of course, trucks! Children will be able to climb, steer, blow horns, and imagine in an amazing array of trucks. This unique event will feature vehicles from the military, law enforcement, fire departments, commercial companies, and industrial companies.
In addition, Roaming Railroad will provide tours around the park. Six food trucks will return to provide a vast array of food choices for snacks and lunch. Also, the Rotary Club of Niantic will be on hand to present Amber Alert, a program allowing parents to take steps to safeguard their children. There will also be face painting, hair beading, games, and crafts.
The suggested donation is $5 per person (ages 2 and up) to benefit the Child and Family Agency of Southeastern Connecticut, Inc., a private non-profit that has been working to support children and families for over 200 years. CFA provides a continuum of care beginning with early childhood development centers, outpatient and home-based behavioral health services, as well as school-based health centers and after-school programming. Last year CFA served over 10,000 children and families in over 40 Connecticut communities. Visit the CFA website to learn more about the Agency, to volunteer, or to donate: www.childandfamilyagency.org
To learn more about Touch A Truck 2020 or to register a vehicle, visit www.childandfamilyagency.org, our Facebook page ‘Touch A Truck East Lyme, CT’ or call Child & Family Agency at (860) 443-2896, Ext. 1407.