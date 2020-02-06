NORWICH, Conn. - There is still time to take a course at Three Rivers Community College (TRCC) this spring. Three Rivers offers accelerated classes that are taught over a shorter period of time, seven or 12 weeks, and begin Feb. 12-24 and March 24-30.
Classes cover a variety of subjects and range from Elementary and Intermediate Algebra to Composition, Ethics, Principles of Environmental Science and more. It is a fast way to squeeze in more credits to put towards a degree or certificate. The full list of classes can be found at www.threerivers.edu/spring20. Accelerated courses are worth an equal amount of credit, cover the same amount of information, and require the same number of class hours that a typical full semester 15-week course does.
Returning students can register for a class at myCommNet; new students will need to apply to the school. For more information and to register for these classes, call (860) 215-9016 or visit www.threerivers.edu/spring20 for a full list of classes.