FARMINGTON, Conn. - To help address the current emergency blood shortage, all who come to give blood or platelets with the American Red Cross through Aug. 29 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via e-mail. Currently, the Red Cross has less than a three-day supply of most blood types available and less than a two-day supply of type O blood.
Individuals can schedule an appointment to give now by activating Amazon’s Alexa Red Cross Blood Skill by saying, “Alexa, find a blood drive,” or by using the Red Cross Donor App, visiting www.redcrossblood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
When an emergency arises, it is the blood already on the shelves that saves lives. Only through the generosity of blood donors can the Red Cross provide hospitals with lifesaving blood to meet the ongoing and often, unpredictable needs of patients. The need for blood is constant. In the United States every two seconds blood is needed to help accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease.
With the help of a generous $1 million donation from Amazon, the Red Cross hopes to motivate donors to roll up a sleeve and alleviate the blood shortage across the country. Amazon’s partnership with the Red Cross is part of their commitment to “Right Now Needs” to help increase blood donations to ensure patient needs are met.
Upcoming local blood drives
Aug. 8
Our Lady of Lourdes, 1650 Rte. 12 in Gales Ferry, noon to 6 p.m.
Aug. 9
Mystic Hilton, 20 Coogan Blvd. in Mystic, 1 to 6 p.m.
Aug. 13
St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 310 Fort Hill Rd. in Groton, 1:15 to 6:15 p.m.
Foxwoods Resort and Casino, 350 Trolley Line Blvd. in Mashantucket, 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 15
Groton City Municipal Building, 295 Meridian St. Ext. in Groton, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m.