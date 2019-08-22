DANIELSON, Conn. - Current and future students are encouraged to finalize their schedule for the fall semester at Quinebaug Valley Community College (QVCC). The Danielson campus and the Windham Technical High School location will provide enrollment assistance, Aug. 24 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuition is due at time of registration.
Academic advisors will be on-hand to assist students with selecting a schedule, adding a course, changing their major or answering questions regarding completing their degree. Students, who want to transfer to QVCC from another University, are encouraged to bring their transcript and meet with an advisor. At the Danielson campus, the bookstore and the cashiers’ office will be open.
For students who need to complete the admissions process, apply in advance or on the spot; drop off your immunization records; schedule your assessment test or new student workshop, and meet with a financial aid advisor. For more information, call the QVCC Student Success Center at (860) 932-4020 or visit www.qvcc.edu/register.