GROTON, Conn. — The Groton Public Library is offering programs in August. For more information about library programs or services, call (860) 441-6750 or visit grotonpl.org. The Groton Public Library is located at 52 Newtown Road in Groton. All programs hosted by the Groton Public Library are inclusive and open to people of all ability levels. Contact the library for information about available accommodations. Register for all virtual programs through the library’s online calendar. Zoom meeting information will be e-mailed to our newsletter subscribers, registered attendees, and by request. For more information, visit grotonpl.org.
GPL Book Group
Join us for a virtual discussion of “The Feather Thief: Beauty, Obsession, and the Natural History Heist of the Century” by Kirk Wallace Johnson, Aug. 18 at 3 p.m. A rollicking true-crime adventure and a captivating journey into an underground world of fanatical fly-tiers and plume peddlers. Copies of the book are available at the library.
4-H Break Out! Escape Room
The Groton Public Library’s digital escape rooms will challenge you to solve the puzzles and break out! They can be done alone, with a sibling, or as a family team. Reach out on the UConn 4-H New London County Facebook page if you need a hint. More information for how to register can be found at grotonpl.org. This program is in partnership with New London County 4-H. Digital escape rooms will take place Aug. 19 at 10 a.m.
French-Canadian Genealogy Research
Join us for a virtual presentation on the basics of researching French-Canadian genealogy in Quebec, presented by professional genealogist Bryna O’Sullivan, Aug. 20 at 3 p.m. She will also offer tips for navigating French language records.
Read on a Theme Book Discussion
The Groton Public Library is challenging readers to find a book based on a particular theme. Your books can be from any genre: fiction, nonfiction, graphic novel, etc. After reading, join online via Zoom, Aug. 25 at 3 p.m., to learn about each other's selections and possibly add a few to your “to-read” list. August’s theme is travel. Looking for book suggestions? Visit the digital collection on OverDrive or Libby to borrow the featured titles.
Get outside with the Groton Public Library
The Groton Public Library’s Get Outside with GPL series encourages the community to explore some of Groton's outdoor areas this summer. Every Friday, a new location will be highlighted with a short video and curated resource page of books, media, websites, and more.
Look for the sign featuring library mascot, Stretch the giraffe, at the seven locations. During your visit, be sure to take a picture and share using the hashtag #getoutsidewithGPL on Facebook and Instagram. The library is looking forward to seeing you enjoy all that Groton has to offer!
Watch the videos for the first two sites here:
• Haley Farm - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CYktRUErE-o
• Poquonnock River Boardwalk - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qvck-kNTKSc
For more information, visit grotonpl.org.