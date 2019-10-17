Enjoy college football at CGA
NEW LONDON, Conn. - Come support the Coast Guard Academy Bears this fall at Cadet Memorial Field! Join us as Coast Guard Football takes on DIII colleges from throughout New England. Tickets are $5, $10, and $15. Buy online @ www.uscgasports.com. Upcoming games are: Oct. 26 at 1:30 p.m.; and Nov. 16 vs. USMMA (TBD). Go Bears!
Retiree seminar date is set
GROTON, Conn. - The Retired Activities Office at Naval Submarine Base New London will sponsor the annual Military Retiree Appreciation Seminar, Oct. 19. The seminar will take place in the Dealey Center Theater from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Several speakers will present information and updates on topics to include: Pending Congressional Legislation pertinent to retirees, Health Care information, Tricare, Retired Pay, Survivor Benefits, Legal Assistance, Veterans Administration Benefits, Casualty Assistance, Social Security, Medicare, Fedvip and more.
Military retirees from all branches of the Armed Forces and Uniformed Services are invited to attend. All persons desiring entrance to the base to attend the seminar must show a valid military or retired ID card at the gate.
For more information, contact the Retired Activities Office at (860) 694-3284, or by e-mail at raosubasenlon@navy.mil.
Senior Center to host Chili Cook-Off
GROTON, Conn. – The Groton Senior Center will host a Chili Cook-Off, Oct. 19 from 5 to 7 p.m. This Cook-Off is a healthy competition between local police, fire, and EMS departments that will ensure five alarm fun, a hot time, and great bowls of savory taste. Will your town or city emergency responders win the 2019 Chili Cook-Off? We need you help! Tasters cast ballots for the winners. Cost is $10 per taster. You can register online at www.GrotonRec.com or at the Groton Senior Center or call (860) 441-6785.
Thames Stamp Club to host stamp, postal show
WATERFORD, Conn. - The Thames Stamp Club and the Universal Ship Cancellation Society are having their Postage Stamp and Naval Ship's Postal History Show, Oct. 20 at Clark Lane Middle School, located at 105 Clark Lane in Waterford, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The show will feature exhibits, stamps and ship postal history for sale, free stamps for kids, refreshments, door prizes, and the U.S. Postal Service will be present. A stamp auction will be conducted. A color envelope commemorating the "The Last Of The 41 For Freedom" USS Mariano G.Vallejo (SSBN-658) will be available. Free stamp appraisals will also be available. Admission and parking are free.
Nautilus, museum closed to be closed for maintenance
GROTON, Conn. - Historic Ship Nautilus (HSN)/Submarine Force Library and Museum (SFLM) leadership anticipate HSN and SFLM to be closed from Oct. 28 to Nov. 8 for upkeep. Both will re-open Nov. 9.
TVCCA RSVP Coffeehouses
SOUTHEASTERN, Conn. – The Thames Valley Council for Community Action RSVP Coffeehouses invite veterans - both men and women of any age to meet, socialize, communicate and receive information regarding veterans benefits and services through state and federal agencies. There are coffeehouses in Groton, Mystic, Norwich, Pawcatuck, New London, and Willimantic. For more information, contact Gina King at (860) 425-6617.
Groton
Meetings take place on the third Friday of the month from 9 to 11 a.m. at Groton Human Services, 2 Fort Hill Rd. in Groton.
New London
Meetings take place on the first Friday of the month from 9 to 11 a.m. at the New London Senior Citizens Center, 120 Broad Street in New London.
Willimantic
Meetings take place every Wednesday from 9 to 11 a.m. at The Salvation Army, 316 Pleasant St. in Willimantic.
Mystic
Meetings take place the first and third Thursdays of the month from 9 to 11 a.m. at Masonicare Mystic, 45 Clara Dr. in Mystic.
Norwich
Meetings take place every Wednesday from 9 to 11 a.m. at United Congregational Church, 87 Broadway in Norwich.
Pawcatuck
Meetings take place on the second and fourth Thursdays from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center, 27 Chase St. in Pawcatuck.