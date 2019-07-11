GROTON, Conn. – The Groton Public Library will host Job Seekers workshops in July. For more information or to register, call (860) 441-6750 or visit the online calendar at tinyurl.com/yat4kj3a.
July Jobs Seekers Workshops
Job Club
Looking for work? Join the club! Ask our staff for advice on everything related to the job search, including job applications, resumes, cover letters, and interview skills, Mondays from noon to 2 p.m., and evenings by appointment. Need one-on-one help from our instructor? Call to schedule your free, 20-minute session.
Job Searching 101
Learn about the many methods for job searching with Indeed and Google Jobs, July 27 at 2 p.m. This class will cover how to access these sites, recommended search practices, and tips and tricks for veterans. Space is limited, and registration is required.
Author to share, sign books at local library
GROTON, Conn. - As part of the 11th Annual Connecticut Authors Trail, Christopher Wigren will be at the Bill Memorial Library, July 13 at 11 a.m., to share his book, “Connecticut Architecture: Stories of 100 Places.” Christopher Wigren is an architectural historian and Deputy Director of the Connecticut Trust for Historic Preservation.
Connecticut boasts some of the oldest and most distinctive architecture in New England, from Colonial churches and modernist houses to refurbished nineteenth century factories. Connecticut’s history includes landscapes of small farmsteads, country churches, urban streets, tobacco sheds, libraries, quiet maritime villages and town greens. In his guide to this rich and diverse architectural heritage, Wigren introduces readers to 100 unique places across Connecticut.
Books will be available for sale at the event for author signing. Space is limited and registration is required by calling the Bill Memorial Library at (860) 445-0392.
Groton Senior Center to host "What's It Worth?"
GROTON, Conn. – The Groton Senior Center, located at 102 Newtown Rd. in Groton, will host a community antiques appraisal event, “What’s it Worth?” July 20 from 9 a.m. to noon. Bring your treasured antiques, family heirlooms, and vintage pieces for consultations with certified appraisers. Limit two items per person, $5 per item for appraisal. For more information, call (860) 441-6785.
TVCCA RSVP Veterans' Coffeehouses
SOUTHEASTERN, Conn. – The Thames Valley Council for Community Action RSVP Coffeehouses invite veterans - both men and women of any age to meet, socialize, communicate and receive information regarding veterans benefits and services through state and federal agencies. There are coffeehouses in Groton, Mystic, Norwich, Pawcatuck, New London, and Willimantic. Please note that the Norwich, Pawcatuck, and Mystic coffeehouses are closed in July and August. For more information, contact Gina King at (860) 425-6617.
Groton
Meetings take place on the third Friday of the month from 9 to 11 a.m. at Groton Human Services, 2 Fort Hill Rd. in Groton.
New London
Meetings take place on the first Friday of the month from 9 to 11 a.m. at the New London Senior Citizens Center, 120 Broad Street in New London.
Willimantic
Meetings take place every Wednesday from 9 to 11 a.m. at The Salvation Army, 316 Pleasant St. in Willimantic.
Mystic
Meetings take place the first and third Thursdays of the month from 9 to 11 a.m. at Masonicare Mystic, 45 Clara Dr. in Mystic. (Closed July and August)
Norwich
Meetings take place every Wednesday from 9 to 11 a.m. at United Congregational Church, 87 Broadway in Norwich. (Closed July and August)
Pawcatuck
Meetings take place on the second and fourth Thursdays from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center, 27 Chase St. in Pawcatuck. (Closed July and August)