Humana information table at clinic
GROTON, Conn. - Did you know you can stop by the Humana resource table at Naval Branch Health Clinic (NBHC) Groton to grab marketing materials while you are getting your scripts filled and get the latest information on the Tricare program? The Humana table will be in Groton: today from 10 a.m. to noon.
Please NOTE: The Humana rep is only onsite to provide basic benefit information. They cannot handle any individual claims, billing or referral issues as they need to be run via the appropriate channels for proper documentation and follow-up. Per the Tricare contract all beneficiaries who are in need of beneficiary customer care can visit the website on HumanaMilitary.com and also refer to Tricare.mil. The toll-free phone number for Humana Military is 1-800-444-5445.
Connecticut Authors Trail with Rose Young
MYSTIC, Conn. - The Mystic & Noank Library is pleased to be a part of the Connecticut Authors Trail 2019. This year we are delighted to welcome Rose Young, author of the 2017 mystery novel “Roses, Wine and Murder—in the City of Steeples.” Rose will discuss her books and writing, and then entertain questions, tonight from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Refreshments will be provided. Don't forget your passport!
This program is free and open to the public; no registration is required.
Tackling the college application essay
MYSTIC, Conn. - It’s a little-known fact that even the students who absolutely love to write struggle with the application essay. So if you’ve been biting your nails or tearing your hair out even a little, you’re not alone. The good news is, it doesn't have to be that way. Come to the Mystic & Noank Library, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. in the Ames Room. This session will be led by Ben Brown, Assistant Director of Admission, Connecticut College, and will offer insight into how essays are reviewed and tips for writing your own personal narrative for the college application process.
School Age Care Registration 2019-2020
GROTON, Conn. - Registration for School Age Care has begun! The School Age Care Program (SAC) offers before and after school care, care during professional development days, school vacation weeks, and summer camp “Camp Ojiketan.” SAC serves youth, ages five years through twelve years old, who are enrolled in Kindergarten through sixth grade.
Care is available to dependents of active duty military, civilian Department of Defense (DOD) employees, Reservists on active duty or on inactive training status, combat related Wounded Warriors and Fallen Warriors. DOD contractors and retirees are eligible on a space available basis.
Transportation is provided by SAC or by school to Charles Barnum, Mary Morrisson, Catherine Kolnaski, Gales Ferry, Juliet Long, Regional Multi-Cultural Magnet School, ISAAC, Winthrop, Nathan Hale, Westside Middle School, and Northeast Academy.
Families who received before and/or after care services in School Age Care at the end of the school year are automatically enrolled. The program will be contacting you to confirm registration.
All other families may request care by creating an account on MilitaryChildCare.com. Once completed, search for New London School Age Care, select the option you need and submit your request. For questions, contact the Naval Submarine Base New London Youth Center at (860) 448-6843. We look forward to serving you and your child this school year!
Walk to end Alzheimer's
NEW LONDON, Conn. - The Alzheimer's Association Connecticut Chapter will host a Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Ocean Beach Park in New London, Sept. 14. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., the ceremony will take place at 10 a.m., and the walk begins at 10:30 a.m. For more information, contact Seana Dyer at sdyer@alz.org or visit alz.org/walk.