Alzheimer's Workshop: Know the 10 Signs
MYSTIC, Conn. – The Connecticut Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association will host a free, interactive workshop open to the public about early detection and prevention of Alzheimer's disease in the Ames Room of the Mystic & Noank Library, Feb. 20 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. The workshop will feature video clips of people with Alzheimer's disease to help participants recognize signs and symptoms.
If you or someone you know is experiencing memory loss or behavioral changes, it's time to learn the facts. Early detection of Alzheimer's disease gives you a chance to begin drug therapy, enroll in clinical studies and plan for the future. For more information, call (860) 536-7721.
Community Coalition sponsors free film tickets
NEW LONDON, Conn. - The Community Coalition for Children is delighted to partner with The Garde Arts Center to sponsor 200 free tickets to “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” Feb. 23 at 3 p.m. In order to help children thrive, Mr. Rogers also helped their parents meet the challenges in their lives. Those who grew up with Mr. Rogers in their television neighborhood, either as children or parents, were blessed to have his kind and gentle presence in their lives.
In order to obtain free tickets, call or stop by The Garde Arts Center box office at (860) 444-7373, Ext. 1 or go to 325 State Street in New London, to register for the tickets. Mention the coalition – first come/first served. For more information about CCC, visit their website: www.communitycoalitionforchildren.org.
Radiology clinic has new hours
Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit (NMRTU) Groton (formerly Naval Branch Health Clinic) Radiology clinic's hours will be Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., until further notice.<
Technology classes free to the public
MYSTIC, Conn. - The Mystic & Noank Library is offering technology classes Mondays in February. Participants are encouraged to bring their own devices, but we have limited laptops available to use for those who need them. Registration is required on our website, www.mysticnoanklibrary.org, to attend.
Free eBooks, eAudiobooks, News Articles
Learn how to access free electronic materials with your library card, Feb. 10 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. or 6 to 7 p.m. You will need your preferred mobile device and an active Connecticut State Library card.
Intro to Microsoft Excel
Come learn the basics of this versatile program, Feb. 24 from 11 a.m. to noon or from 6 to 7 p.m., to learn about building charts, tables, graphs, and spreadsheets that track financial and other information. Request specific questions ahead of time via e-mail.