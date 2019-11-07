HARTFORD, Conn. – The 3rd annual Helping Heroes Health and Wellness Expo will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Nov. 16, at Connecticut Public, 1049 Asylum Ave. in Hartford.
This free event informs veterans, active duty, and their families about local health and wellness sources. Be inspired to make positive changes in your life. Learn about Yoga, Reiki, Meditation, CPR, and more. Be sure to sign up for the wellness talks, demonstrations, and active sessions.
For more information, and to register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/3rd-annual-helping-heroes-health-and-wellness-expo-tickets-77406413667.
NEW HAVEN, Conn. - The U.S. Coast Guard Band, in joint concert with the Yale Concert Band, will perform in Woolsey Hall in New Haven, Nov. 17 at 2 p.m. Admission is free. Yale Concert Band will perform “Dragon Rhyme” (Chen Yi) and “Fanfare Ritmico” (Jennifer Higdon). The Coast Guard Band will perform “Early Light” (Carolyn Bremer) and “Knoxville: Summer of 1915” (Samuel Barber. The bands will perform “Symphony No. 3” (James Barnes) together. For more information, call (203) 432-4111 or visit bands.yalecollege.yale.edu.
GROTON, Conn. – Naval Branch Health Clinic (NBHC) Groton Health Promotion and Wellness Department offers monthly health and wellness classes. The November classes are:
Nov. 19
Diabetes Class from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. and Healthy Weighs from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Nov. 26
Healthy Weighs from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
LEDYARD, Conn. – The Friends of the Ledyard Libraries will be sponsoring a book sale, Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring gift-quality books, children's books, and books for winter reading.
There will be a silent auction with over 65 items including hotel rooms, Block Island Ferry tickets, gift certificates to local restaurants, hair salons, wine baskets, dog grooming, and more.
Auction items are on display now. Patrons can enjoy free hot cider and candy canes.
NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. - North Stonington Christian Academy at 12 Stillman Road in North Stonington, is hosting its annual Christmas Craft Fair, Dec. 7 (snow date Dec. 14) in the school gymnasium from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Proceeds from annual event support scholarships.
The fair will include baked goods, live greenery, gift baskets, Christmas décor, crafts, books, games, homemade candy, knitted and crocheted items, toys, antiques, Grandma’s attic. Breakfast items and lunch, with homemade soups, will be served. For more information visit www.northstoningtonchristianacademy.org.
SOUTHEASTERN, Conn. – The Thames Valley Council for Community Action RSVP Coffeehouses invite veterans - both men and women of any age to meet, socialize, communicate and receive information regarding veterans’ benefits and services through state and federal agencies. There are coffeehouses in Groton, Mystic, Norwich, Pawcatuck, New London, and Willimantic. For more information, contact Gina King at (860) 425-6617.
Groton
Meetings take place on the third Friday of the month from 9 to 11 a.m. at Groton Human Services, 2 Fort Hill Rd. in Groton.
New London
Meetings take place on the first Friday of the month from 9 to 11 a.m. at the New London Senior Citizens Center, 120 Broad Street in New London.
Willimantic
Meetings take place every Wednesday from 9 to 11 a.m. at The Salvation Army, 316 Pleasant St. in Willimantic.
Mystic
Meetings take place the first and third Thursdays of the month from 9 to 11 a.m. at Masonicare Mystic, 45 Clara Dr. in Mystic.
Norwich
Meetings take place every Wednesday from 9 to 11 a.m. at United Congregational Church, 87 Broadway in Norwich.
Pawcatuck
Meetings take place on the second and fourth Thursdays from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center, 27 Chase St. in Pawcatuck.