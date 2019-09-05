Financial educational event for seniors
GROTON, Conn. – The Groton Senior Center will host financial education workshops for seniors in September. The Seniors Cautious About Money (SCAM) Program will host Preventing Financial Exploitation of Older Adults, which is designed to help seniors recognize their risk for financial scams, types of financial scams, and teach you how to protect yourself and the steps to take if financial fraud has occurred. Dates are Sept. 10, 17, or 24 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Registration is required for each date. Call (860) 441-6785 for more information and to register.
NARFE to meet in New London
NEW LONDON, Conn. - Chapter 158 National Active and Retired Federal Employees will meet for their monthly meeting and luncheon, Sept. 11 at 11:30 a.m., at the Port and Star Board in New London’s Ocean Beach Park. For more information, contact Sally at (860) 383-7060.
TVCCA RSVP Veterans' Coffeehouses
SOUTHEASTERN, Conn. – The Thames Valley Council for Community Action RSVP Coffeehouses invite veterans - both men and women of any age to meet, socialize, communicate and receive information regarding veterans benefits and services through state and federal agencies. There are coffeehouses in Groton, Mystic, Norwich, Pawcatuck, New London, and Willimantic. For more information, contact Gina King at (860) 425-6617.
Groton
Meetings take place on the third Friday of the month from 9 to 11 a.m. at Groton Human Services, 2 Fort Hill Rd. in Groton.
New London
Meetings take place on the first Friday of the month from 9 to 11 a.m. at the New London Senior Citizens Center, 120 Broad Street in New London.
Willimantic
Meetings take place every Wednesday from 9 to 11 a.m. at The Salvation Army, 316 Pleasant St. in Willimantic.
Mystic
Meetings take place the first and third Thursdays of the month from 9 to 11 a.m. at Masonicare Mystic, 45 Clara Dr. in Mystic.
Norwich
Meetings take place every Wednesday from 9 to 11 a.m. at United Congregational Church, 87 Broadway in Norwich.
Pawcatuck
Meetings take place on the second and fourth Thursdays from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center, 27 Chase St. in Pawcatuck.
Walk to end Alzheimer's in New London
NEW LONDON, Conn. - The Alzheimer's Association Connecticut Chapter will host a Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Ocean Beach Park in New London, Sept. 14. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., the ceremony will take place at 10 a.m., and the walk begins at 10:30 a.m. For more information, contact Seana Dyer at sdyer@alz.org or visit alz.org/walk.
Radio-control sub models at North Lake
GROTON, Conn. - On September 7 and 8, a group of submarine modelers will gather at North Lake with their radio-controlled submarine models. Anyone with base access is encouraged to come out and see these models and learn about them.
Film Festival at Dealey Center Theater
GROTON, Conn. – Naval Submarine Base New London’s Dealey Center Theater will be hosting a film festival of the 48 Hour Film Project, a contest to make a 4- to 7-minute film in 48 hours, Sept. 23 at 6 p.m. Contestants draw a genre from a hat, which could be horror, comedy, etc. All films made must have three elements, a specific character, an item/object, and a line of dialogue. These three elements are not made public until the start of the event. There will be a showing of several of these short films. This is a free event to anyone with base access.