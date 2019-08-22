School Age Care 2019-2020
GROTON, Conn. - Summer is winding down and it’s time to focus on back to school.
Do you need before or after school care for your child? Care for no school days? School Vacation Weeks?
Is your child a dependent of one of the following: active duty military member, Civilian Department of Defense (DOD) employee, reservist on active duty or on inactive training status, combat related Wounded Warrior and Fallen Warrior? Dependents of DOD contractors and retirees are also eligible on a space available basis.
If you answered YES, the time is now to request care on MilitaryChildCare.com.
Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London’s School Age Care Program (SAC) offers before and after school care, care during professional development days, school vacation weeks, and summer camp “Camp Ojiketan.” SAC serves youth, ages five years through twelve years old, who are enrolled in Kindergarten through sixth grade.
Transportation is available to and from SAC to the following schools:
Charles Barnum, Mary Morrison, Catherine Kolonaski, Westside Middle School, Cutler Middle School, Northeast Academy, Regional Multicultural Magnet School, Winthrop STEM Elementary Magnet School, Nathan Hale Arts Magnet School, Gales Ferry Elementary, Juliet Long Elementary, Sacred Heart Elementary School and new this year – Ledyard Middle School!
SAC is accredited by the Council on Accreditation and partners with Boys & Girls Clubs of America and 4H to provide creative and innovative programming!
Navy Child and Youth Programs welcomes children of all abilities. Questions? Contact the SUBASE Youth Center at (860) 448-6843.
We look forward to a great new school year serving our military families!
Learn to turn a pen
GROTON, Conn. - The Groton Senior Center will host a woodturning event, Aug. 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Learn to turn a pen from the Central Connecticut Woodturners. No experience is required, but participants must be ages 10 and older. Woodturning is easy, fun, free, and you get to keep the pen you make! Register for the event by calling (860) 441-6785.
Community Conversations
GROTON, Conn. — The topic of this month’s community conversation is “Society Says the Fruit Doesn't Fall Far from the Tree? Does It?” This panel discussion, Aug. 28 at 7 p.m., features people whose parents have battled addiction, incarceration, and other causes of family instability, while exploring the themes presented in the 2019 One Book One Region selection, “Hey Kiddo” by Jarrett J. Krosoczka. Moderated by community activist Kevin Booker, Jr.
Radio Control Submarine Fun Run at North Lake
GROTON, Conn. - Actual scale models of radio control submarines of all era's and nations will be operating above and below the surface at Naval Submarine Base New London’s North Lake, Sept. 7 and 8 from 10 a.m. until closing. Anyone with base access is invited to the event.
American Presidents Book Discussion
GALES FERRY, Conn. – The Gales Ferry Library hosts an American Presidents Book discussion group, which meets to discuss the triumphs and trials of one American president on the 2nd Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. The topic of the month for the Sept. 10 meeting is Andrew Jackson. Two choices of books will be made available, if possible, at the Ledyard Library – Bill and Gales Ferry branches.
Completion of the book is not a prerequisite to attend the discussion group, only a recommendation. The discussion is open to those who are simply curious about the topic for the month. This program is a collaboration of the Ledyard Library and the Friends of the Ledyard Library.
The Gales Ferry Library is located at 18 Hurlbutt Road in Gales Ferry.