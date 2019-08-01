Humana information table at clinic
GROTON, Conn. - Did you know you can stop by the Humana resource table at Naval Branch Health Clinic (NBHC) Groton to grab marketing materials while you are getting your scripts filled and get the latest information on the Tricare program? The Humana table will be in Groton: Aug. 1, 13, and 15 from 10 a.m. to noon.
Please NOTE: The Humana rep is only onsite to provide basic benefit information. They cannot handle any individual claims, billing or referral issues as they need to be run via the appropriate channels for proper documentation and follow-up. Per the Tricare contract all beneficiaries who are in need of beneficiary customer care can visit the website on HumanaMilitary.com and also refer to Tricare.mil. The toll-free phone number for Humana Military is 1-800-444-5445.
Connecticut Authors Trail with Rose Young
MYSTIC, Conn. - The Mystic & Noank Library is pleased to be a part of the Connecticut Authors Trail 2019. This year we are delighted to welcome Rose Young, author of the 2017 mystery novel “Roses, Wine and Murder—in the City of Steeples.” Rose will discuss her books and writing, and then entertain questions, Aug. 15 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Refreshments will be provided. Don't forget your passport!
This program is free and open to the public; no registration is required.
School Age Care registration 2019-2020
GROTON, Conn. - Registration for School Age Care has begun! The School Age Care Program (SAC) offers before and after school care, care during professional development days, school vacation weeks, and summer camp “Camp Ojiketan.” SAC serves youth, ages five years through twelve years old, who are enrolled in Kindergarten through sixth grade.
Care is available to dependents of active duty military, civilian Department of Defense (DOD) employees, Reservists on active duty or on inactive training status, combat related Wounded Warriors and Fallen Warriors. DOD contractors and retirees are eligible on a space available basis.
Transportation is provided by SAC or by school to Charles Barnum, Mary Morrisson, Catherine Kolnaski, Gales Ferry, Juliet Long, Regional Multi-Cultural Magnet School, ISAAC, Winthrop, Nathan Hale, Westside Middle School, and Northeast Academy.
Families who received before and/or after care services in School Age Care at the end of the school year are automatically enrolled. The program will be contacting you to confirm registration.
All other families may request care by creating an account on MilitaryChildCare.com. Once completed, search for New London School Age Care, select the option you need and submit your request. For questions, contact the Naval Submarine Base New London Youth Center at (860) 448-6843. We look forward to serving you and your child this school year!
FRA announces August events
GROTON, Conn. - Fleet Reserve Association Branch and Unit 20 will host the 2019 Northeast/New England Region Convention, Aug. 9 and 10 at the Groton Inn and Suites. A Welcome Aboard party will take place at Club 20, Aug. 9 from 6 to 9 p.m. All shipmates and Auxiliary members are invited to attend to meet the delegates from the Region and to show support for Branch and Unit 20. Also, members in good standing are invited to attend the business meetings on Saturday afternoon to see what your Branch and the Region have been doing.
Branch and Unit 20 will hold their regular monthly meetings at 6 p.m., Aug. 15 at the Branch Home. Unit 20 will meet in the Club area and Branch 20 will meet on the second deck. All members in good standing are encouraged to attend these meetings. Membership in the FRA is open to all active duty, retired, and veterans of the Sea Services, i.e., the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard, who have at least one day of enlisted service. Membership in the FRA Auxiliary, or Unit, is open to all spouses, children and stepchildren over age 16, parents, and grandparents of FRA members in good standing. For more information, call the Branch Home at (860) 445-0731.
Our monthly breakfasts will be resuming in September! Watch for the announcement of the date and make your plans to attend!