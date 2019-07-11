GROTON, Conn. - Three Rivers Community College (TRCC) is offering fall classes on Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London from Aug. 27 to Dec. 15. Classes are: Public Speaking (Tuesdays from 6:30 to 9:15 p.m.) and English Composition (Mondays from 6 to 8:45 p.m.). Each class is three credits. Active Military may be eligible for Navy Tuition Assistance. Financial Aid is also a possibility.
The TRCC satellite office is located on the base in Building 83, Room 105 (use the entrance opposite the SUBASE Library). The office is located on the base for the convenience of military families. However, civilians may also attend classes here (temporary passes can be arranged).
The main campus of TRCC is located at 574 New London Turnpike in Norwich and offers over 40 Associate Degrees, including Criminal Justice, various Engineering Degrees, Nursing, Tech. Studies, Computer Science, Construction Technology, Liberal Arts and General Studies. Stop in to see the full list of TRCC classes or visit the website, threerivers.edu. The SUBASE Office is able to help you register for classes on the base AND/OR classes at the campus. TRCC offers traditional classes as well as online classes.
Summer classes
New and returning students may want to consider taking a summer class at the campus. Those classes begin July 10. Taking a summer course is a way to earn three credits or more in eight weeks or less. There are traditional in-class offerings as well as online options.
Stop by the SUBASE Office for personal one-on-one attention. Whether it is your first experience with college or you want to get back on track with credits transferring in from another college, TRCC is here to help you every step of the way!
Stop by the on-base office Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or call (860) 445-5575. Get your educational questions answered!