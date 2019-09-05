GROTON, Conn. - The Bill Memorial Library in the City of Groton announces September programs. For more information, call (860) 445-0392.
Common Ground Community Cafe
On Sept.14, from 10 a.m. to noon, the Bill Memorial Library will host the Groton Town and City Councilors. Citizens will have an opportunity to meet and get to know the councilors and learn about recent Town and City business and ask questions and provide feedback to the Councilors.
Coffee and refreshments will be served at this informal event and registration is not required. Call the library at (860) 445-0392 for additional information.
Fabulous Fall Storytime!
The Bill Memorial Library in the City of Groton invites families to Fabulous Fall Story Time beginning Sept. 16 at 10:30 a.m. This interactive program is open to ages 5 and under with caregivers and features fun stories, song time with live music, finger plays, puppets and movement. Story Time is held every Monday at 10:30 a.m. through Nov. 4, with no session Oct. 14. No registration is required. For more information, stop by the library or call (860) 445-0392.