ARLINGTON, Va. - One of the more popular mobile applications the Navy has is the OPNAV Uniform Regulations app released in October 2017. Just like your worn out uniforms, the app needed updated. With a new name and more information, the OPNAV Uniform Regulations is now MyNavy UNIFORMS which hit app stores, July 18.
“There are two major updates to the app,” said Robert Carroll, the head of the naval uniform office at Chief of Naval Personnel. “We added a chapter (Chapter 2) on Grooming Standards and a chapter (Chapter 5) on Identification Badges/Awards/Insignia based on feedback from Sailors.”
The changes in hairstyles for female Sailors are addressed and includes photographs of both authorized and unauthorized hairstyles. Within the app, there is a link to the All-Hands website for female hairstyles and provides illustrations and examples of authorized hairstyles. Please refer to the “Hair” section under “Personal Appearance” within the MyNavy UNIFORMS app.
With uniforms being phased-out and phased-in, and grooming standards changing, it can be difficult for Sailors to navigate regulations and instructions to stay on top of the guidance for properly wearing their uniforms components and accouterments.
Sailors will find an FAQ section and a NAVADMIN Library that links to a variety of articles and regulations relevant to the proper wear and maintenance of uniforms. The latest COMUSFTFORCOM message covering the Improved Flame Resistant Variant (IFRV) Coverall is also included in the app.
“One of the best features of the app is the Uniform Browser which has been updated to reflect recent policy changes,” said Dave Driegert, assistant program manager for the Sea Warrior Program (PMW 240) mobility team. “With requirements to maintain four sets of uniforms – working, service, dress and formal – the Uniform Browser is a quick resource tool to quickly jump to a particular section of the app to find the answers Sailors are seeking.”
The MyNavy UNIFORMS app is free and available for download from the Navy App Locker, https://www.applocker.navy.mil and does not require the use of a Common Access Card.
The Sea Warrior Program along with Tracen Technology updated the app. The Sea Warrior Program manages a complex portfolio of information technology systems that provide full life cycle management to support MyNavy HR business operations initiatives.
