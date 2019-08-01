MILLINGTON, Tenn. - Continuing efforts to improve the Permanent Change of Station (PCS) experience for Sailors and their families, the Navy is launching the MyPCS Mobile app, July 17.
“Sailors executing Active Duty PCS orders will immediately realize a better experience with MyPCS Mobile. We have heard the Sailor and family feedback and are enhancing the PCS move process through greater customer focus, increased flexibility, choice and the use of modern tools,” said Rear Adm. Jeff Hughes, Commander, Navy Personnel Command.
MyPCS Mobile is accessible to all Sailors on their personal or work mobile devices, tablets, laptops and desktop computers.
MyPCS Mobile provides Sailors who are planning a PCS move with access to a personalized checklist tailored for an individual Sailor’s PCS move as well as the ability to apply for government housing and childcare at their next duty station. Later this month, MyPCS Mobile will provide Sailors the ability to view a streamlined, simplified, plain language set of PCS orders referred to as “lean orders.” In a subsequent release toward the end of summer, MyPCS Mobile will provide Sailors the ability to prepare and submit their PCS travel claim voucher. Sailors will simply upload travel receipts from their mobile devices, complete a voucher that has been prepopulated with basic information, electronically sign and provide it to their Command Pay and Personnel Administrator (CPPA) for final processing.
“We are aggressively pursuing modern technology in our tools and striving to provide world class customer service to our Sailors and families. MyPCS Mobile is the result of a rapid development effort as part of our transition to a modern, commercial-standard integrated pay and personnel system. A modern tool to enhance the PCS experience for Sailors and families is one of the first capabilities we wanted to deliver,” Hughes said. Sailors who presently do not have a set of Active Duty PCS orders can still explore the functionality of the checklist through an on-line demonstration.
Sailors may access MyPCS Mobile either through the Navy App Locker (https://www.applocker.navy.mil) or MyNavy Portal (https://my.navy.mil). Access to MyPCS Mobile does not require a Common Access Card (CAC); however, for CAC-free access, Sailors will need to perform a one-time setup via MNP on a CAC-enabled machine. At the top of the page in MNP the Sailor’s name will appear. Click on name, select my account, then select instructions for CAC-free setup. Follow the steps for Apple iOS or Google Android to authenticate your identity. The mobile device must have access to either Wi-Fi of cellular data services to complete the process.
Other upcoming enhancements include a PCS entitlements calculator and an upcoming pilot program to provide the ability to use the Government Travel Credit Card for PCS-related travel expenses. Future NAVADMINs will announce launch dates and outline specific details for each of these programs.
Meanwhile, Sailors can minimize any out-of-pocket expenses by taking advantage of the travel entitlements available to them today. Those who are about to make a PCS move should talk to their CPPA to help decide if a travel advance is the right choice for them.
For more information, refer to NAVADMIN 161/19 at http://www.npc.navy.mil/, contact the MyNavy Career Center anytime at 833-330-MNCC/6622, or e-mail askMNCC@navy.mil.