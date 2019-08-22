PENSACOLA, Fla. - The Navy announced fiscal year (FY) 2020 General Military Training (GMT) requirements via Naval Administrative Message (NAVADMIN) 191/19, released Aug. 13.
The number of mandatory topics has been reduced to empower commanders with a greater ability to decide what training their personnel should receive. As part of Sailor 2025’s initiatives, reducing administrative distractions continues to be a focus, as well as encouraging commanders to personally interact with their teams to share insight on the issues affecting warfighting readiness of the force.
Military GMT requirements and resources for the mandatory and 14 command-discretion training topics are available on My Navy Portal at https://my.navy.mil. Once logged in, select “Career and Life Events” at the top of the page, then select “Training, Education, and Qualifications” from the drop-down menu. On the following page, select “Training” on the left of the page, then select “GMT” from the drop-down menu.
The webpage provides topic-specific information such as requirements for instructors and documentation, the ability to conduct training in combined military-civilian sessions, and links to instructor guides and other training products.
The mandatory GMT topics include Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Awareness; Cyber Awareness Challenge; Counterintelligence Awareness and Reporting; Privacy Act; and Suicide Prevention.
Personnel with less than three years of time-in-service must also complete Anti-terrorism Level 1 training. For personnel with greater than three years of time-in-service, Anti-terrorism Level 1 periodicity is now a triennial requirement and will be mandated for all hands in FY-22.
Command Discretion GMT topics that commanding officers may assign include Alcohol, Drugs, and Tobacco Awareness; Combating Trafficking in Persons; Domestic Violence Prevention and Reporting; Electromagnetic Warfare; Energy Policy; Equal Opportunity, Harassment, and Resolution Options; Hazing Policy and Prevention; Operational Risk Management; Operations Security; Personal Financial Management; Records Management; Sexual Health and Responsibility; Stress Management; and Traumatic Brain Injury.
Personal Financial Management does not have a mandatory periodicity but is required at career touchpoints.
Department of the Navy Office of Civilian Human Resources maintains the official list of mandatory training for Navy civilians and supervisors of Navy civilians, both military and civilian, at https://portal.secnav.navy.mil/orgs/MRA/DONHR/Training/Pages/Mandatory-Training.aspx.