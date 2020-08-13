GROTON, Conn. - The Naval Submarine Medical Research Laboratory (NSMRL) celebrated the 73rd Birthday of the Navy Medical Service Corps, Aug. 4.
According to the History of the Medical Service Corps, “The Army-Navy Medical Service Corps Act of 1947, Public Law 337, was officially signed by President on 04 August 1947. “Today the Medical Service Corps is the most diversified Corps within Navy Medicine.” It is comprised of active duty and reserve officers from the ranks of Ensign to Rear Admiral serving in 31 different specialty areas. Medical Service Corps officers serve in hundreds of commands throughout the world, delivering direct patient care and serving in operational units, training and research commands, occupational and preventive medicine units, materials and logistics support, and headquarters commands. Health care scientists and clinical specialist make up over half of the total corps and health care administrators make up the remainder.”
The Navy Surgeon General, Rear Admiral Bruce L. Gillingham, MC, USN recently stated in his birthday message to the Medical Service Corps: “From its inception in 1947, our Medical Service Corps pioneers and their successors have continued to meet the challenges dictated by operational and readiness requirements and shape the medical department of the world's greatest Navy. This vast array of dedicated and dynamic professionals are at the forefront of innovative research, the creation and implementation of preventive medicine programs and training initiatives, developing criteria and selection tests for aviators and submariners, writing policies that govern Navy Medicine, and shaping the health and readiness of the Fleet and Fleet Marine Forces. The Medical Service Corps’ vision embraces readiness and wellness and focuses its strength on achieving the mission of the Navy and Marine Corps team.”