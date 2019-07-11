MYSTIC, Conn. - The Mystic & Noank Library announces July activities. For more information, or to register for an activity, sign up via www.mysticnnoanklibrary.org or call (860) 536-7721 for assistance.
Ready, Set, Code: Minecraft Makers!
Our Tech Librarian Rachel Taylor will lead these fun, informative coding classes in the Children’s Room from July 17 to Aug. 14 at 6:30 p.m. This year, we will be learning how to program, code and create Minecraft games, complete with interactive scenery, animations and characters! Laptops are available for those who do not have one. Great for ages 10 and up!
Registration is required.
Portraits and Panoramas
View an art exhibit by David Corbett through July in the Ames Room.
David Corbett is a local artist. As a self-taught painter, his work is very eclectic. From realistic portraiture to vibrant landscapes, his intent is to catch the eye and engage the viewer.
David was an artist/organizer with the Bricks & Murals project in Westerly/Pawcatuck. He is also a longtime member of Laurie Mackenzie's Thursday night artists group.
This exhibit is free and open to the public; call (860) 536-7721 to check the availability of the Ames Room.