MILLINGTON, Tenn. - Navy Personnel Command (NPC) leaders announced Aug. 6 that they are expanding options and capabilities offered to further improve the Permanent Change of Station (PCS) move experience for Sailors and their families. This comes only a few weeks after the release of MyPCS Mobile and more capabilities are expected in the near future.
As part of the Navy’s ongoing pay and personnel transformation efforts, NAVADMIN 184/19 announces a new pilot program in which participating Sailors can use the Government Travel Charge Card (GTCC) for PCS move travel expenses. The initial pilot population includes Active Duty Sailors who are existing GTCC cardholders, executing CONUS-to-CONUS moves with less than 30 days of combined travel and Temporary Duty under Instruction, and who are single or traveling with accompanied dependents.
“We are providing Sailors with more choice and control during the PCS move process by providing them with the option to use their GTCC for PCS-related travel expenses,” said Rear Adm. Jeff Hughes, NPC commander.
“We want Sailors to have the funds necessary to support their move readily available either through use of a requested electronic funds transfer/direct deposit (EFT/DD) travel advance or by using the GTCC,” Hughes said, adding, “It’s their choice based on what works best for their particular situation.”
Participating Sailors may now choose to use either the GTCC or request an EFT/DD travel advance to support move related costs; however, both may not be used simultaneously.
Sailors who elect to participate in the pilot program may use the GTCC for temporary lodging at their old or new permanent duty station, fuel for privately owned vehicles (POVs) used as part of PCS travel, and for lodging and meals en route to their new duty station. Additionally, if the Sailor is entitled, the GTCC may be used for Dislocation Allowance (DLA) related expenses normally associated with the establishment of a new household.
This pilot period allows us time to evaluate the rollout through all phases of the PCS process, receive feedback from participating Sailors and commands, and fix any unknown issues prior to expansion to the widest possible population of Sailors in the near future.
Additionally, NAVADMIN 183/19 announces the release of Lean Orders and a PCS Entitlements Calculator. Lean orders is a streamlined, simplified, and plain language orders format, providing a Sailor and family everything they need to know to execute a move on a few screens on a mobile device. Lean Orders and the full text orders will both be available in MyPCS Mobile and on MyNavy Portal (MNP). A PCS Entitlements Calculator will also be available to provide Sailors a tool to easily determine their PCS travel entitlements. The intent is for a Sailor and their Command Pay and Personnel Administrator (CPPA) to use this tool during the initial PCS planning phase, which may influence what options the Sailor may pursue regarding advances or card use. It is also useful when a Sailor fills out their travel claim at their new permanent duty station to ensure the claim disbursement is the correct amount.
“Simplifying the PCS process for Sailors is a priority area of effort within the MyNavy HR Transformation effort,” said Ann Stewart, Director, NPC Pay and Personnel Management Department, adding, “All of these new services are a direct result of what we are hearing from Sailors and their families during numerous fleet engagements. We’re listening and rapidly improving processes and fielding capabilities to best resource our Sailors and reduce the administrative burden on them, so they can focus on readiness, lethality, and improving their life/work balance.”
It is vital that Sailors work with their CPPA and GTCC Agency Program Coordinator when pursuing available options for their PCS move planning and execution. The MyNavy Career Center (MNCC) Contact Center is also a 24/7 option and may be contacted via e-mail: askmncc@navy.mil or by phone at (833) 330-MNCC (6622).