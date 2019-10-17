Memories as deep as the Submarine Escape Trainer

Navy Diver 3rd Class Philip Rogers, a Naval Submarine School instructor from San Antonio, Texas, poses with his mother, Chief Yeoman Christina Wetz, after she completed the high-risk pressurized submarine escape trainer (PSET) course, Aug. 28. Rogers was her instructor for the PSET. Wetz graduated from the seven-week Basic Enlisted Submarine School Sept. 27. The training at the Naval Submarine School prepared her to serve aboard submarines as part of the Enlisted Women in Submarines program. Women like Wetz, both officers and enlisted, are contributing to growing and diversifying the Submarine Force.