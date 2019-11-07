MANCHESTER, Conn. – The Manchester Road Race Committee will once again honor all members of the U.S. Armed Forces and veterans who run in this year’s road race on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28.
For the second straight year, the race committee will partner with the Manchester Veterans’ Council to hold a pre-race reception for all active duty, reserve and National Guard members, and veterans who have entered the race. In addition, a special “Veterans’ Row Path of Honor” will be established near the course on Main Street to pay homage to the service members and vets as they run down the race’s home stretch.
The pre-race reception will take place from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at the Vietnam War Memorial on Main Street. Light refreshments will be served and all service members and veterans who have registered for the race will receive a token of appreciation from the Manchester Road Race Committee and the Manchester Veterans’ Council.
The military runners will be saluted as they run down the Path of Honor. The race begins at 10 a.m., starting and finishing on Main Street in front of St. James School. More information about the race and online entry applications are available at www.manchesterroadrace.com.