Lt. Brian R. Kupchak re-designated from the Navy Medical Service Corps to the Navy Dental Corps

GROTON, Conn. – Lt. Brian R Kupchak, MSC, USN, Ph.D. was re-designated from the Navy Medical Service Corps (MSC) to the Navy Dental Corps (DC) as an Ensign, July 31. The re-designation ceremony was held at the Naval Submarine Medical Research Laboratory (NSMRL) on Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton. The ceremony was preAsided by NSMRL’s Commanding Officer, Capt. Kim Lefebvre, MSC, USN.
Upon joining the Navy Dental Corps, Lt. Kupchak was accepted in the Armed Forces Health Professions Service Program (HPSP), which will be pay for him to matriculate into the University of Connecticut School of Dental Medicine.
Dr.Kupchak has already served six years in the United States Navy as a research physiologist, serving the last two years at the Naval Submarine Medical Research Laboratory, and previously at the Uniformed Service University in Bethesda, Md. There, he studied ways to mitigate unplanned losses due to heat stress as well as examining stresses of a submariner life on the microbiome and immunity.
His military awards include the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Navy Achievement Medal, and the National Defense Medal. Dr. Kupchak was born and raised in Scranton, Penn. He has a very energetic five year old son, Kamden, and is the son of Richard and Jane Kupchak of Scranton, Penn.