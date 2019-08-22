CHARLESTOWN, Mass. - USS Constitution triumphed over USS Nautilus (SSN 571) in a softball game in Charlestown, Mass., July 30, with a final score of 22 - 9.
The game was played as a recreational exhibition between the crews of Constitution, the world's oldest commissioned warship afloat, and Nautilus, the United States’ oldest nuclear-powered submarine.
In the top of the first inning, Constitution drew first blood after Culinary Specialist (Submarine) 3rd Class Shane Moore blasted the ball past the outfield’s defenders, clearing way for Yeoman 1st Class Louie Frost, Jr. to sprint home, opening the score at 1 - 0.
In the second inning, Constitution soared ahead, pummeling Nautilus with eight runs, as the submariners barely edged out one.
Nautilus shut down Constitution’s hopes of a landslide victory by hammering four runners home, as Constitution’s fielders stumbled.
“Today’s game was a great opportunity for two commands with similar missions to come together and blow off some steam,” said Personnel Specialist 1st Class Andrew Amstutz, a Constitution crewmember and one of the game’s organizers.
“We lost, but it was fun,” said Electrician's Mate 1st Class Randy Chaix, a Sailor stationed aboard Nautilus.
To close the friendly match, Constitution’s Commanding Officer Cmdr. Nathaniel Shick presented the Navy Achievement Medal to Nautilus Crewmember Machinist Mate (Nuclear) First Class (Submarine) Maccnish Haymer for his service aboard Nautilus.
Designated America’s Ship of State, Constitution and her crew engage in community outreach and education about the ship’s history and the importance of naval power to more than 500,000 visitors each year.
USS Constitution played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855.
Nautilus was designated a National Historic Landmark by the Secretary of the Interior on 20 May 1982 in recognition of her pioneering role in the practical use of nuclear power.
Following an extensive historic ship conversion at Mare Island, Nautilus and the Submarine Force Museum opened to the public as a link to both Cold War-era history and the birth of the nuclear age.