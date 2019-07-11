GROTON, Conn. – The Groton Public Library announces adult programs for the month of July. For more information, call (860) 441-6750.
50th Anniversary of Apollo II's Moon Landing Webcast
Celebrate NASA’s 50th anniversary of Apollo 11’s historic moon landing at our live webcast event, July 15 at 4 p.m. In this guided recreation of Apollo 11’s journey, see how this mission was executed by crew members and mission control in Houston. Brought to you by the American Museum of Natural History and the STAR Library Network’s NASA@ My Library program.
Food for Thought: Cookbook author Mike Urban
Award-winning food and travel writer Mike Urban will be at the Groton Public Library, July 16 at 7 p.m. He is the author of several books, including “New England Diner Cookbook: Classic and Creative Recipes from the Finest Roadside Eateries,” and a regular contributor to Yankee Magazine. This program will be hosted by food editor Lee White.
Moon Landing Movie
Join us at the Groton Public Library for a movie matinee that looks at the life of a NASA astronaut and the mission that led him to become the first man to walk on the moon, July 20 at 2 p.m. This film is rated PG-13 and runs for 141 minutes.
CT Author Trail: "The Astronaut's Son"
Author Tom Seigel will talk about his debut novel, “The Astronaut’s Son,” a thriller inspired by the true story of Nazi scientists and engineers at NASA, July 24 at 7 p.m. In the novel, a Jewish astronaut must reassess his moral compass when forced to confront NASA’s early collaboration with Nazis and the role it may have played in his father’s death.