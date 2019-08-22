IT ‘A’ School graduates 1st Sailors under Navy's RRL Pillar of Sailor 2025

PENSACOLA, Fla. - Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Corry Station graduated Sailors from its first Information Systems Technician “A” school block learning stage of the Navy’s Ready Relevant Learning (RRL) pillar of Sailor 2025 initiative, Aug. 12.
Block learning (BL) is designed to be the first stage training delivery under a transformed training construct of the RRL pillar of Sailor 2025. RRL focuses on providing Sailors the right training at the right time and the right way throughout their careers. RRL also focuses on a career-long learning continuum where training is delivered by modern methods to enable faster learning and better knowledge retention at multiple points throughout a career. Sailor 2025 is the Navy’s program to improve and modernize personnel management and training systems to more effectively recruit, develop, manage, reward, and retain the force of tomorrow.
The new course, referred to as Block 0, focuses on foundational information technology (IT) disciplines such as A+, Windows operating system, and fleet communicator skills needed to perform cybersecurity workforce tasks.
Today’s Navy information systems technicians are relied upon to operate and maintain the Navy's global satellite telecommunications systems, mainframe computers, local and wide area networks, and micro-computer systems used in the fleet. Administrative support is also provided with the operation of automated equipment that keeps records of personnel training, disbursement, health, assignments and promotions within the Navy. They also ensure the all-important communications link between units at sea and stations ashore.
"This course is the culmination of countless man-hours contributed by training managers, instructional support specialists and subject matter expert instructors throughout the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) domain. Input from fleet deckplate stakeholders to adjust the 4-year and 6-year obligation traditional training paths to conform to Sailor 2025 program tenets. Their efforts resulted in a reduction in training time that facilitates getting the Sailor to the fleet faster, with the knowledge and skills necessary for work tasks associated with the first 18-24 months at their first duty station," said Master Chief Information Systems Technician David Casey, CIWT information systems technician rating leading chief petty officer.
The new curriculum was adjusted to address rating training paths (RTP) for IT accession Sailors. The RTPs comprises three accession cohorts, 4-year obligation (4YO), and two 6-year obligation (6YO) focusing on communications and digital disciplines. Prior to BL, the traditional training paths included a 19-week “A” school, and a 14-week Journeyman Communications Course “C” school (communications focus) or 18-week Systems Administration Course “C” school (digital focus). As Sailor 2025 business rules were applied, immediate training efficiencies were achieved. The results culminated in a reduction in training time by nearly eight weeks in 4YO and nearly six weeks in the 6YO RTPs. The 6YO IT Sailors on their first operational tours will return to Corry Station for training referred to as Block 1, no later than 24 months (in most cases) after arrival at their operational unit to align this specific training to the point of need - one of the major goals of Sailor 2025.
“The students appreciated an instructor-led course vice the self-paced environment of their peers which led to better information retention,” said Information Systems Technician 1st Class Jasmine Hudson, IWTC Corry Station instructor of record.
“We now have a better understanding and foundation because it was actually taught and we weren’t just clicking through an online course,” said Information Systems Technician Seaman Apprentice Jake Kenning, an IWTC Corry Station student.
Information Warfare Training Command Corry Station is a part of the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT). With four schoolhouse commands, two detachments, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT is recognized as Naval Education and Training Command’s top learning center for the past three years. Training over 21,000 students every year, CIWT delivers trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.