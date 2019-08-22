IT ‘A’ School graduates 1st Sailors under Navy's RRL Pillar of Sailor 2025

Information Systems Technician 1st Class Jasmine Hudson, an Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Corry Station Information Systems Technician "A" school instructor of record (bottom left), and Information Systems Technician "A" school Sailors pose for a photo during graduation, Aug. 12 in Pensacola, Fla. The Sailors are IWTC Corry Station's first Information Systems Technician A school block learning stage graduates of the Navy's Ready Relevant Learning (RRL) pillar of the Sailor 2025 initiative.