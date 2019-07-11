NORWICH, Conn. – Interested in a career in the health field? Three Rivers Community College will hold two information sessions for Certified Clinical Medical Assistant, A.S., its newest credit degree program, July 17 from 6 to 7 p.m. and again July 18 from 10 to 11 a.m. in room B125.
Certified Clinical Medical Assistants play a vital role in today’s healthcare field. They assist physicians, mid-level providers, nurses and staff in giving the best care to patients and their family. Students in the program will learn how to perform a variety of clinical skills and administrative functions such as: preparing patients for examinations, taking vital signs, assisting with minor surgical procedures, performing electrocardiograms, updating patient records, using electronic health records, and much more. Graduates of the associate degree program are prepared to take the Certified Clinical Medical Assistant Exam (CCMA) and can begin their new career immediately.
The information sessions will include an overview of the curriculum by Ray Ward, the Allied Health Coordinator, as well as a thorough description of the program, and will be followed by a question and answer session. Representatives from Student Services will be available to answer questions on applying and financial aid.
If you have questions about the degree program or about the information session, contact Ray Ward at (860) 215-9245 or rward@threerivers.edu.