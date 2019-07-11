GROTON, Conn. - Election of officers for Fleet Reserve Association Branch 20 was conducted at the June 20 meeting with the following officers being installed: President, John Sullivan; Vice President, Billy Kitchens; Secretary, Joyce Harris; and Treasurer, Michael Lopeman. The following shipmates were elected to and installed on the Board of Directors in addition to the Branch officers: George Hyland and Patrick McClellan. The following shipmates were elected to and installed on the Board of Governors: John Jones, Joseph Holmes, John Grott, Kevin McCrary, and Josh Mosely. Congratulations to all these Shipmates who have stepped up to the plate to serve Branch 20 and all its members.
Branch and Unit 20 will hold their regular monthly meetings at 6 p.m., July 18, at the Branch Home. Unit 20 will meet in the Club area and Branch 20 will meet on the second deck. All members in good standing are encouraged to attend these meetings. Membership in the FRA is open to all active duty, retired, and veterans of the sea services, i.e., the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard, who have at least one day of enlisted service. Membership in the FRA Auxiliary, or Unit, is open to all spouses, children and stepchildren over age 16, parents, and grandparents of FRA members in good standing. For more information, call the Branch Home at (860) 445-0731.
Club 20 is hosting its Annual Fireworks Picnic, July 13. Festivities begin at 1 p.m. with the grill opening at 3 p.m. As in the past, no personal coolers or outside alcohol is permitted. Tickets, including free parking, are $10 per person with children 10 and under free. Sign up with your friendly bartender! For more information, call (860) 445-0731.
Branch and Unit 20 are hosting the 2019 Northeast/New England Region Convention at Groton Inn and Suites, Aug. 9 and 10. Branch and Unit 20 are hosting the Welcome Aboard Party at the Branch Home, Aug. 9 from 6 to 9 p.m. Meetings will be held Saturday at the hotel. All shipmates and Auxiliary members in good standing are encouraged to attend this Convention. Details are posted in Club 20, and lunch and banquet payments must be paid no later than July 25.