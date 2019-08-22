FALLS CHURCH, Va. - Routine eye exams can help keep your vision strong. The National Eye Institute reports that a comprehensive eye exam can identify common vision problems and prevent diseases that may lead to vision loss or blindness. Tricare health plans may include an eye exam or other services to diagnose and treat eye conditions. Your eye exam coverage is different based on who you are, your health plan option, and your age.
If you need more robust coverage, including glasses, you may also qualify to purchase vision coverage through the Federal Employees Dental and Vision Insurance Program (FEDVIP).
FEDVIP is a voluntary program that offers eligible Tricare beneficiaries a choice among a number of vision and dental carriers. It’s administered by the U.S. Office of Personnel Management. The FEDVIP vison plans provide comprehensive vision coverage. Most include routine eye exams, vision correction, glasses, and more.
Retirees, retiree family members, and active duty family members who are enrolled in a Tricare health plan may qualify to purchase FEDVIP vision coverage.
You may enroll during the annual Federal Benefits Open Season. This period is your annual opportunity to enroll in, change, or cancel a FEDVIP plan. This year, open season is from Nov. 11 to Dec. 9, 2019. If you enroll during this time, your FEDVIP coverage will be effective on Jan. 1, 2020. You may also enroll after you’ve experienced a FEDVIP qualifying life event (QLE).
Remember, FEDVIP QLEs may be different from the Tricare QLEs. You may check your eligibility, enroll, and manage your FEDVIP vision benefit online.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only half of the estimated 61 million U.S. adults at high risk for vision loss visited an eye doctor in the last 12 months. Regular vision screenings can help prevent certain vision loss. Take command of your eye health by staying informed about your available vision coverage options.
Learn more about Tricare vision coverage. For more information about FEDVIP vision, go to the FEDVIP website, https://www.benefeds.com/.