NORWICH, Conn. - There is still time to enroll in a variety of non-credit training courses at Three Rivers Community College (TRCC). If you are interested in expanding your skills or changing career paths, take a class this fall. Registration is still open on the courses below. Whether you want to learn new skills, reinvent your career, or for personal enrichment, take a non-credit course to fit your needs.
Allied Health courses in some of the fastest growing careers in Connecticut
EKG Technician Certification with American Heart Association Basic Life Support – Mondays and Wednesdays, Sept. 4 – Nov. 20. Registration deadline is Aug. 28.
Medical Coding Exam Preparation - Thursdays, Sept. 5 – Dec. 19. Registration deadline is Aug. 29.
Certified Nurse Aide Program (CNA), Evening Classes, Tuesdays and Thursdays, Sept. 5 – Dec. 10. Registration deadline is Aug. 29.
Certified Nurse Aide Program (CNA), Daytime Classes, Tuesdays and Fridays, Sept. 10 – Dec. 6. Registration deadline is Sept. 3.
Phlebotomy Technician Program – Monday, Wednesday and Fridays, Sept. 9 – Nov. 22. Registration deadline is Sept. 3.
Pharmacy Technician Program – Tuesdays and Thursdays, Sept. 10 – Dec. 17. Registration deadline is Sept. 3.
Dental Assisting I – Mondays and Thursdays, Sept. 12 – Dec. 19. Registration deadline is Sept. 5.
Understanding Health Insurance – Mondays, Sept. 30-Dec. 30. Registration deadline is Sept. 23.
American Heart Association Basic Life Support – One-day course will take place Nov. 20. Registration deadline is Nov. 13.
Professional Development courses
Real Estate Principles and Practices – Mondays and Wednesdays, Sept. 30 – Dec. 11. Registration deadline is Sept. 23.
Security Officer Training: Guard Card Certification –Wednesdays, Nov. 6 - 27. Registration deadline is Oct. 30.
For more information and to register for these classes, call (860) 215-9028 or visit http://www.threerivers.edu/workforce-education for health, veterinary and professional classes.