FALLS CHURCH, Va. - Welcome summer! Hopefully, you and your family members will be spending more time outside being active or even traveling. Whether biking, hiking, or taking a road trip, do you know what to do if you experience a minor, non-emergency injury or illness this summer? With Tricare, you have an expert to turn to if you need health care advice. Instead of waiting or worrying, use the Military Health System (MHS) Nurse Advice Line and get advice from a registered nurse anytime.
A registered nurse is available 24/7 to:
Answer your health care questions
Assess your symptoms and provide recommendations for the most appropriate level of care
Provide evidence-based instructions to treat minor ailments at home
Help locate an urgent care or emergency care facility
Help you schedule an appointment within 24 hours at a military hospital or clinic, when recommended by the nurse, and if enrolled at a military hospital or clinic
To reach a nurse, visit the MHS Nurse Advice Line website to begin a secure web chat or video chat. You can also call and speak to a nurse. If you’re in the U.S., Guam, or Puerto Rico, call 1-800-TRICARE (1-800-874-2273) and choose option 1. For all other country-specific phone numbers, visit the website.
The MHS Nurse Advice Line is only available to Tricare beneficiaries living or traveling in the U.S. or a country with an established military hospital or clinic. There’s no cost to you. If you’re enrolled in the US Family Health Plan; however, there’s a different resource for you to use for 24/7 assistance.
Remember, the MHS Nurse Advice Line isn’t for emergencies that threaten life, limb, eyesight, or safety, or that requires immediate medical assistance. If you reasonably think that you have an emergency, call 911 or your local emergency service center immediately. Or, go to the nearest emergency room or facility.
The next time you need help making decisions about your or your family’s health care needs, don’t guess. Contact the MHS Nurse Advice Line for 24/7 support and guidance for any non-emergency situation.