MILLINGTON, Tenn. - The Navy announced the convening of the Career Recruiter Force (CRF) selection board to allow select enlisted Sailors to serve as Navy recruiters in NAVADMIN 139/19, June 25.
The CRF program is open to enlisted Sailors who are currently assigned to recruiting duty and those who have previously completed a successful tour as a recruiter with Navy Enlisted Classification (NEC) codes 803R or 805R.
“As Sailors look into recruiting, they will be greeted by the many unique benefits we have in this field, such as our increased meritorious advancement program quotas and our high advancement quotas for chief petty officer,” said Master Chief Navy Counselor Franklin Tiongco, Navy Recruiting Command (NRC) national chief recruiter.
Career recruiters are considered subject matter experts in the field of recruiting and are responsible for bringing highly skilled applicants into the Navy to support the growing Fleet.
These recruiting experts have experience and training that is essential as the Navy becomes more technologically advanced and has an increasing need to recruit information warfare, warrior challenge and nuclear-qualified Sailors. These high-demand programs offer many enlistment incentives, including a $40,000 enlistment bonus for nuclear candidates.
“The Navy has an increased need for recruiting expertise because the present demand for innovative applicants has become more challenging, as the country’s strong economy and job growth make the private sector more competitive,” said Tiongco.
NRC will hold a monthly administrative board to consider applicants for acceptance into the CRF. Application packages are due the first Wednesday of each month and the conversion board is held the second Wednesday of each month.
All Sailors must submit an Enlisted Personnel Action Request NAVPERS 1306/7 to the CRF enlisted community manager requesting release from their respective community for purposes of applying for conversion to CRF.
“When a command sends us a 1306 requesting a Sailor to be released to be a recruiter, they must put a strong package together based on our instruction,” said Senior Chief Navy Counselor Jeremy Rouse, CRF community manager. “Be ready to be challenged if you are considering becoming a recruiter. We are very different from other ratings. We are an elite service in the recruiting enterprise.”
All CRF selectees will receive notification of acceptance via official message and will attend the CRF academy in Pensacola, Fla., in conjunction with permanent change of station orders, at their current projected rotation date.
Selectees currently on recruiting duty will immediately convert to Navy Counselor (Recruiter NEC-800R). Selectees not on recruiting duty will receive a temporary NEC code of 2199. Sailors selected from the Fleet will take the Navy-wide advancement examination for their current rating until graduation from the CRF academy.
The CRF was established in 1978 to develop a cadre of exceptional recruiting managers to provide consistency and leadership to the Navy's Recruiting effort. NRC manages the size, qualifications and career path of CRF community Sailors.
NRC consists of a command headquarters, three Navy Recruiting Regions, 18 Navy Recruiting Districts and eight Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 1,330 recruiting stations around the world. Their combined goal is to attract the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.
For more information on application procedures and specifics, read NAVADMIN 139/19.