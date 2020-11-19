WASHINGTON - The Department of Defense (DOD) launched a new mobile app that quickly connects service members, their families, and survivors to resources and support to help them rejuvenate, be well, and thrive. The My Military OneSource mobile app is now available for free download on Google Play and Apple’s App Store.
The My Military OneSource mobile app provides a customized way for users to experience one of the military’s flagship support programs – Military OneSource. The app offers a fast, 24/7 gateway to personalized military benefits, access to experts, guides for the military, and much more. Unique features include:
A personalized experience based on a user’s profile
MilLife Guides – a curated library of “must-know” information about military life, spanning topics from PCS to finances, from relationships to recreation
Benefits Finder – an easy way to get top-line information about the benefits available to service members and their families
Advanced search functionality to ease navigation, and the
Ability to immediately connect with live support.
“We are excited to offer an innovative, personalized approach to receiving support, resources, and expertise through the My Military OneSource mobile app, in the same way our folks are used to receiving other information in their lives” said Matthew P. Donovan, Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness. “The Department of Defense is committed to providing valuable support to help our military service members and families thrive, and this mobile app was developed with their needs in mind.”
To ensure the My Military OneSource mobile app continues to meet the needs of the military community, we will evaluate user feedback to help inform ongoing updates and enhancements, as well as new features.
Part of the Department of Defense, Military Community and Family Policy offers a suite of programs, tools, and services – including My Military OneSource and MilitaryOneSource.mil – that connects the military community to resources they can use every day, from relocation planning and tax services to confidential non-medical counseling and spouse employment. These initiatives contribute to force readiness and quality of life by providing policies and programs that advance the well-being of service members, their families, survivors, and other eligible members of the military community.
Military OneSource is a DOD-funded program that is both a call center and a website providing comprehensive information, resources, and assistance on every aspect of military life. Service members and the families of active duty, National Guard, and reserve (regardless of activation status), Coast Guard members when activated for the Navy, DOD expeditionary civilians, and survivors are eligible for Military OneSource services, which are available worldwide 24 hours a day, seven days a week, at no cost to the user.