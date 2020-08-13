MYSTIC, Conn. - The fulfillment of Mystic Aquarium’s mission of ocean conservation has always been deeply rooted in a shared sense of purpose within a community that includes visitors, members, staff and volunteers. In today’s world, this spirit of community has become all the more essential, as we have seen how companionship and camaraderie can serve as a beacon in these unprecedented times. With this in mind, Mystic Aquarium is excited to launch their Sharing Aquarium Fun photo campaign, an initiative that will engage the community and encourage the sharing of photos across the aquarium's website and social media channels.
“We want to shine a light on our community,” said Roslyn Gilhuly, Mystic Aquarium’s Senior Vice President of External Relations, “and we want to do it in a big, bright and noticeable way.”
Friends, followers and fans of Mystic Aquarium can share their personal experiences in a variety of ways; including tagging @MysticAquarium and use #SharingAquariumFun when posting their family photos to various social platforms. While the Sharing Aquarium Fun campaign is targeting users who share their photos on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter using the designated tags, guests are also welcome to email their family fun photos to SocialMedia@MysticAquarium.org for consideration.
“We are asking our social community to not only play an even greater part of promoting and sharing our mission through the Sharing Aquarium Fun photo campaign but also share the positive imagery that we all need to see right now,” continued Gilhuly.
The user-generated content highlighting the diverse offerings and safe visitor experience will be considered for use on the Aquarium’s social channels, website or even other advertising opportunities. If chosen, the Aquarium will seek out the user of selected photos for explicit permission.
While the formalized campaign may be new, Mystic Aquarium has always had an eye on photos shared by their valued guests.
“We, of course, take our own photos of the animals and our guests for various purposes,” added Gilhuly. “But seeing the Aquarium through the guest’s eyes offers a different perspective. Right now, during these trying times, we want to comfort our community. By using raw, unfiltered photos taken by real guests, that sense of comfort is so honest and natural.”