NEW LONDON, Conn. - The Community Coalition for Children will offer its annual inter-generational conference, “Grow U: A Better You for a Better Tomorrow,” Oct. 30 at Mitchell College from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Middle school, high school, and college students are welcome, plus educators, parents, and others who work with children. Free registration online is open to the public and will close Oct. 23.
Registrants will select two workshops. The offerings include a wide spectrum of topics, ranging from “Who Am I? Who are You?,” ”Delight for a Lifetime,” “Stress Lightly,” “Financial Literacy,” “Labyrinth Walk,” and ”Inner Awesomeness,” to “ Taming the Inner Critic,” “13 Reasons Why: The Good, The Bad, & The Ugly,” “How Social Media Imposes Limitations on Females in Our Society,” “Being Yourself – Pressures from Society that Affect Males,” and many more. See the whole catalog on the website listed below. Presenters range from student groups from Norwich Free Academy and Westbrook High School to clinicians, college professors, and educators.
One presenter who will appeal to parents and educators of small children, early childhood college majors, and budding writers is Tish Rabe, the author of more than 170 children’s books, including the science and new math series in the Dr. Seuss collection. She will explore the creative process as well as the impact of reading and being read to on children and the adults in their lives.
These two workshop sessions will be followed by a plenary for all attendees that will cement the learning from the various topic areas and encourage participants to go back to their own schools, neighborhoods, and communities to spearhead an initiative nudged by the conference. This will culminate in the Catalyst Award in the spring.
The coalition has been offering annual workshops since 1997, serving as a catalyst for initiatives that help children thrive. Local school districts, independent, vocational, and magnet schools, colleges, hospitals, youth services bureaus, social service agencies, and The Garde Arts Center make up the coalition. This unusual collaboration enables students from across the region to interact with each other on issues that matter to them, and to participate in the Catalyst Award program by using what they have learned to enhance their school environment.
For a full listing of the workshops, go to the website and register by Oct. 23 at: https://www.eventleaf.com/2019intergenerationalconference.
For general information on the coalition: www.communitycoalitionforchildren.org.
Due to space limits, later registration may not be possible. Schools that are not members of CCC may contact info@communitycoalitionforchildren.org or call (860) 444-4790 to discuss feasibility of attending.