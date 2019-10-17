CNO Birthday Message to the Fleet

WASHINGTON - 244 years ago the Navy began its watch to protect freedom of the seas with honor, courage, and commitment.
As we celebrate across the fleet, we renew our commitment to be ready; remember those who forged our legacy; and honor our families and loved ones who stand beside us.
With 290 ships, about 30 percent of which are underway today, your Navy is America's away team.
From the Atlantic to the Arabian Gulf, and from the Indian Ocean to the Pacific, there are no shortage of headlines about our presence around the world. We enable prosperity - at home and abroad - by ensuring peace, stability, and security around the globe.
Sailors and Marines stand watch together in every fleet and operate as an integrated naval force. We operate jointly 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year, and continually demonstrate America's ability to put forces wherever and whenever we choose. There is no higher honor than to serve with each one of you.
Happy 244th birthday shipmates. See you in the fleet.