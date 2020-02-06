The 2020 Census is your chance to play a part in history! Temporary census positions offer the perfect opportunity to earn extra money while helping your community.
Most 2020 Census positions will last several weeks. They feature competitive wages, weekly paychecks, flexible hours, and paid training.
With just one job application, you may be considered for one, some, or all of the 2020 Census positions available, including census takers, census field supervisors, recruiting assistants, clerks, and office operations supervisors. Which positions you are considered for depends on your answers to the application assessment questions and the availability of work in your area. Bilingual applicants are needed and are encouraged to apply.
To be eligible for a 2020 Census job, you must:
Be at least 18 years old.
Have a valid Social Security number.
Be a U.S. citizen.*
Have a valid e-mail address.
Complete an application and answer assessment questions. (Some application questions are available in Spanish. However, an English proficiency test may also be required.)
Be able to speak, read, and write in English, if applying in the 50 states or Washington, D.C. (Bilingual applicants are needed and are encouraged to apply.)
Be registered with the Selective Service System or have a qualifying exemption, if you are a male born after Dec. 31, 1959.
Undergo fingerprinting and pass a criminal background check and a review of criminal records performed by the Census Bureau.
Commit to completing training.
Be available to work flexible hours, which can include days, evenings, and weekends.
Most jobs require employees to have a valid driver’s license and access to a vehicle, unless public transportation is readily available, as well as have access to a computer with internet and an e-mail account (to complete training).
If you are a veteran who served on active duty in the U.S. armed forces and were separated under honorable conditions, you may be eligible for veterans’ preference. You must include documentation supporting your claim for preference in your application. For more information, visit www.fedshirevets.gov.
The Census Bureau is an equal opportunity employer. For more information, visit www.census.gov.
Bilingual applicants are needed and are encouraged to apply. Noncitizens will be considered for positions that require proficiency in a particular language if no qualified citizens are available. If selected for a position, noncitizens must present documentation of employment eligibility.
To apply, visit https://recruitment.2020census.gov.