MYSTIC, Conn. - For the seventh year, Mystic Aquarium is proud to host an Evening for Families with Children on the Autism Spectrum, Aug. 22 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. This sensory sensitive evening is free for pre-registered families or groups with children on the autism spectrum or with sensory processing challenges and features a quiet area, supportive staff and access to select Aquarium exhibits.
The 2019 event comes on the heels of an important initiative for Mystic Aquarium with the certification of the facility through KultureCity.
In addition to Aquarium-wide staff training, the Aquarium is now able to offer resources throughout the year; improving the ability to accommodate guests with sensory needs. An on-site check-out service allows guests in need to borrow KultureCity’s sensory bags that include important tools like sound-cancelling headphones and fidget items. The Yale New Haven Health Family Lounge and First Aid Center will now also serve as a quiet area. Campus signage also helps guests identify what resources are available and where they are located.
“We are so proud to have the opportunity to develop this partnership to help children on the autism spectrum enjoy their day with us,” said Kelly Matis, Vice President of Education and Conservation.
KultureCity is an all-volunteer, non-profit organization that is quickly gaining ground with the goal of rethinking accessibility in order to create acceptance and inclusion for all individuals with unique abilities.
The Aquarium will continue to offer our special evening events like an Evening for Families with Children on the Autism Spectrum where children and families will have the opportunity to explore the Aquarium’s indoor and outdoor habitats including beluga whales, seals and sea lions while discovering hundreds of other vibrant fish and sea life. All sound and motion will be disengaged in Jurassic Giants: A Dinosaur Adventure to allow for a sensory sensitive experience.
Sting Ray Touch, Foxwoods Marine Theater, Boomerang Island, 4-D Theater and Blue Theater will not be operational that evening.
Registration is required for this event and is available by clicking on Upcoming Events at MysticAquarium.org.