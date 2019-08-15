MADISON, Conn. - The Cove 5K Race, Memorial Walk and Kids’ Fun Run will take place at Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison, on the beautifully refurbished new BURT paved trail, Oct. 20. The USATF Certified 5K Race will now take place on the BURT (100 percent off road) and run along the water to Meigs Point. The 2-Mile Memorial Walk is also on the BURT Trail and Boardwalk with scenic beach views. The Kids Fun Run is held on an all grass special course.
All proceeds benefit The Cove Center for Grieving Children to help further our mission to provide "hope and healing" for grieving children and teens. The majority of funds raised by the event come from sponsorships and pledges to participants and teams who create their own fundraising pages and campaigns.
Registration begins at 9 a.m.; Fun Run sets off at 10 a.m.; 5K Race (Open to all ages) starts at 10:30 a.m.; and the 2-Mile Memorial Walk takes off at 10:40 a.m. At 11:30 a.m. prizes will be awarded.
All 5K Race Runners receive a race bib with timing chip and "Run for The Cove" T-Shirt. Preregistered children ages 12 and under participating in the Kids' Fun Run will receive a bronze medal and T-Shirt. Preregistered 2-Mile Memorial Walkers will enjoy a leisurely walk for all ages and receive a "Run for The Cove" T-Shirt.
Shirts not guaranteed for those registering on the day of the race. Arrive early.
Pre-registration race fees: $25 - 5K Run, $20 2-Mile Walk, $8 Kids Fun Run. Day of race fees: (After Oct. 18) $30 - 5K Run, $25 – 2-Mile Walk, $10 - Kids Fun Run.
The Cove Race/Walk will take place rain or shine. Sorry, no refunds. Shirt sizes not guaranteed.
For more information, visit http://www.covect.org/race.